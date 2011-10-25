Lane restrictions on Naito Parkway for new waterline

Old photo of entrance to abandoned Grant Street Tunnel

The Portland Water Bureau will begin construction Oct. 31, installing another protective pipe casing under NW Naito Parkway.

The pipe casing will go in south of SW Harrison Street and through the abandoned Grant Street Tunnel.

The parkway will be reduced to one lane in each direction for two weeks. The temporary speed limit will be posted as 30 mph.

The Portland Water Bureau said commuters should find alternate routes to avoid this work zone.

This work is part of the second phase of the Portland Water Bureau's Westside Header Project that will install 5,000-feet of large diameter steel water mains. The new pipes will replace the existing aging supply pipeline.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.