7 injured when TriMet bus stops suddenly to avoid car

Seven passengers were injured when a bus came to a sudden stop to avoid hitting a car in Forest Grove, TriMet authorities say.

Firefighters say the Line 57 bus was heading east on Pacific Avenue at Highway 47 at about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday when it was cut off by a car.

The driver made a quick stop and several people were thrown from their seats, including a man in a wheelchair. He was tossed 8 feet toward the front of the bus, crews say.



Of the seven injured people, four were taken with non-life-threatening injuries to a hospital.

It's not known how fast the bus was traveling, but it was in a 40 mph zone at the time.

