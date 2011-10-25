7 injured when TriMet bus stops suddenly to avoid car - KPTV - FOX 12

7 injured when TriMet bus stops suddenly to avoid car

Photo courtesy Forest Grove Fire and Rescue Photo courtesy Forest Grove Fire and Rescue
Seven passengers were injured when a bus came to a sudden stop to avoid hitting a car in Forest Grove, TriMet authorities say.

Firefighters say the Line 57 bus was heading east on Pacific Avenue at Highway 47 at about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday when it was cut off by a car.

The driver made a quick stop and several people were thrown from their seats, including a man in a wheelchair. He was tossed 8 feet toward the front of the bus, crews say.

Of the seven injured people, four were taken with non-life-threatening injuries to a hospital.

It's not known how fast the bus was traveling, but it was in a 40 mph zone at the time.

