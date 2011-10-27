Child taken from mother in drug bust, deputies say

An undercover drug sting was cut short when sheriff's deputies decided a toddler's life was in danger.



Aaron M. Lopez and Angela Shelburne were both arrested in front of Lopez's home Monday afternoon.



Yamhill County deputies say they recovered heroin and meth paraphernalia, including hypodermic needles, scales with heroin residue and pipes.



Initially, the sheriff's office planned to be involved in a long-term investigation regarding heroin sales at the home, but deputies say the presence of Shelburne's 2-year-old son changed their strategy.



Lopez was lodged at the Yamhill County Jail on charges of possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine. His bail was placed at $17,500.



Shelburne was also charged with the same possession charges, but was additionally charged with delivery of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school and endangering the welfare of a minor. Shelburne's bail is currently set at $42,500.



Shelburne's child was placed in protective custody by the Department of Human Services.



Copyright KPTV 2011. All Rights Reserved.