Sex trafficker sentenced to 20 years

A convicted sex trafficker will spend the next 20 years in a federal prison, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Jefferson Bryant Davis, 23, pleaded guilty back in July to one count in an indictment charging him with sex trafficking of a minor. Davis was also sentenced to five years of supervised released and ordered to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

This case arose in March 2010 when a 13-year-old girl turned herself in to police while walking the streets of Los Angeles as a prostitute. At the time, she was dehydrated, dirty and feared she was losing her mind, police said.

She later told investigators that Davis forced her to work as a prostitute in Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada. Authorities say Davis beat the girl repeatedly by slapping and pulling her hair. They also say he tormented her by "forcing her into baths of ice" and forcing her to stand naked in the corners of hotel rooms.



Davis was later arrested.

