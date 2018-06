About 100 students will design, build and race vehicles in the third annual Cardboard Challenge at Mount Hood Community College.



The third annual cardboard event will take place Oct. 28, 1 – 4 p.m., on the Gresham Campus, 26000 S.E. Stark St. The event is free and spectators are welcome to cheer on their favorite team or vehicle.



For more information, visit mhcc.edu.



