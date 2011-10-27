Champoeg State Heritage Area reopens after plane collision

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has reopened Champoeg State Heritage Area.

The state park along the Willamette River near Newberg and St. Paul was closed to all visitors Wednesday in the aftermath of a collision between two light aircraft the day before.

One plane made an emergency landing in a field outside the park and the other crashed across the Willamette River.

The accident left debris in the park, but there were no reports of injuries on the ground.

One park visitor reported falling debris damaged a private vehicle, but staff have not found any damage to property or facilities.

The park was closed to support NTSB investigators and recovery crews.

The visitor center will be back open Friday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.

