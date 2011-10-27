Drug agents seize pot plants, guns in Bend raid

Drug agents raided a medical marijuana grow in Bend and seized dozens of plants and guns.

Michael Whatley, 28, now faces several charges in connection with the case.

After a month-long investigation, detectives served a search warrant last week at Whatley's home in the 2000 block of Northwest Deschutes Place. They seized more than 70 marijuana plants.

They also found three guns, which Whatley is not allowed to possess because he's a convicted felon, investigators say.



Whatley's home is a registered grow site through the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program.

The investigation revealed he was operating outside the requirements set forth by the program.

