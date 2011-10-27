Drug agents seize pot plants, guns in Bend raid - KPTV - FOX 12

Drug agents seize pot plants, guns in Bend raid

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Photo courtesy Central Oregon Drug Enforcement
Photo courtesy Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Photo courtesy Central Oregon Drug Enforcement
BEND, OR (KPTV) -

Drug agents raided a medical marijuana grow in Bend and seized dozens of plants and guns.

Michael Whatley, 28, now faces several charges in connection with the case.

After a month-long investigation, detectives served a search warrant last week at Whatley's home in the 2000 block of Northwest Deschutes Place. They seized more than 70 marijuana plants.

They also found three guns, which Whatley is not allowed to possess because he's a convicted felon, investigators say.

Whatley's home is a registered grow site through the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program. 

The investigation revealed he was operating outside the requirements set forth by the program.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.