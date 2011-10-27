Charges filed against Portland police officer

Clark County prosecutors filed charges Thursday against Officer James Botaitis.

The Portland police officer is accused of breaking in to his estranged wife's apartment earlier this week and threatening to kill her boyfriend, David Bacus.

FOX 12 has since learned Bacus is a registered sex offender who was convicted of raping a child in 1999.

Court documents relating to the Botaitis' divorce state that Bacus most have no contact with Botatis' 7-year-old child.

