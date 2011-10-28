Prescription drug turn-in event planned

Police departments nationwide and here in Oregon are offering a special service to keep prescription drugs from falling into the wrong hands.

This Saturday, the Portland Police Bureau will sponsor an event in partnership with the third annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

Anyone can go and turn in unused prescription pills.

"We see folks come out by the hundreds," said Jenni Bernheisel, a crime prevention coordinator with the City of Portland.

She says many attendees have said in the past that they just want to keep kids safe and protect the environment.

"The medications are incinerated, so they do not go into our water supply," she said.



There will be a number of drop-off sites throughout the city. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

