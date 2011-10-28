Quake at Mount St. Helens even smaller than thought

A small quake at Mount St. Helens that had been estimated as a magnitude 2.0 was even smaller than that when seismologists took a look at it -- 0.8.



U. S. Geological Survey seismologist Seth Moran at the Cascades Volcano Observatory in Vancouver says the quake was routine. He says there are one or two each day of that magnitude as part of the volcano's background seismicity.



The quake was detected at 1:49 a.m. Friday by the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network and posted on its website with a notation that it had not yet been reviewed.



The Cascades Volcano Observatory said Friday that seismicity at all volcanoes in the Cascade Range are at normal levels of background.

