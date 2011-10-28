Joint drug team arrests suspected meth dealer in Madras

Detectives with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team arrested a Madras man Wednesday on drug charges.

Officers with the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested 30-year-old Arcenia Reynoso Villa-Gomez after a lengthy investigation.

The investigation linked Villa-Gomez to the sale of methamphetamine and cocaine throughout central Oregon.

While arresting Villa-Gomez, law enforcement discovered evidence of the sale and manufacture of narcotics at the suspect's home. Officers confiscated 1 ounce of methamphetamine, a half-ounce of cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and packaging materials.

Villa-Gomez was placed in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on multiple charges, including the unlawful possession, delivery and manufacture of methamphetamine.



Officers also discovered that there were three minor children living at the raided home. Two were home at the time of the raid and they were taken into protective custody.

Detectives are looking for a second suspect in the case, 63-year-old Misael Velasquez. Velasquez is wanted for questioning in the case.

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team says the investigation is ongoing.

