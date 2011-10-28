Police: Mom ditched son to help at Occupy Portland rally

Police say a mother ditched her 11-year-old son so she could volunteer to wash dishes at a Occupy Portland rally.

The mother left the boy at a convenience store with two men just after midnight Friday, Portland officers say.



Police picked up the boy but were unable to find his mother until 3:30 a.m.

Authorities have filed a report with a social services agency.

