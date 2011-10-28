Suspects in huge drug bust appear in court - KPTV - FOX 12

Suspects in huge drug bust appear in court

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

More than three dozen people arrested during a historic marijuana bust appeared in court Friday.

Operation Gang Green led to the arrests of 37 people earlier this month.

Investigators say the suspects were part of a marijuana operation based in Clark County.  

The drug ring allegedly focused on growing marijuana and shipping it to the East Coast, where the street value of the drug is higher.

Detectives say the bust took more than $27 million worth of marijuana off the streets.

Previous story:

Oct. 13, 2011: $27M in pot found during 'historic' Clark County drug bust

