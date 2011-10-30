Beavers fall 27-8, Utah earns first Pac-12 win - KPTV - FOX 12

Beavers fall 27-8, Utah earns first Pac-12 win

By The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -

John White ran for a career-high 205
yards, Jon Hays tossed two touchdown passes and Utah's defense
forced four turnovers as the Utes beat Oregon State 27-8 on
Saturday night for their first Pac-12 Conference win.

   Utah (4-4, 1-4) busted open a close game with 21 points in a
7-minute span of the second quarter, starting with Hays' 35-yard
touchdown pass to Dres Anderson.

   White added a 6-yard scoring run four minutes later and Hays put
Utah ahead 24-0 with a 3-yard TD pass to DeVonte Christopher.

   Oregon State quarterback Sean Mannion had a fourth-quarter TD
pass but was intercepted three times and sacked six. He finished 27
of 49 for 231 yards.

   The Beavers (2-6, 2-3) still haven't won back-to-back road games
since 2008.

