Man injured in Jantzen Beach bar shooting

Police are investigating an early morning shooting at a Jantzen Beach bar.



Authorities say one man fired three shots on Sunday and hit another man in his leg.

While Portland police were heading to the Anchor Bar, the victim showed up at Peacehealth Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver. Doctors say his injuries are not life-threatening.

The incident is described by police as being gang-related.



In the meantime, police are not releasing any information about a possible suspect.

They are also not releasing the name of the victim in the shooting, saying only he is 36 years old and he is known to police on both sides of the Columbia River.

