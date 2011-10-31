Barricaded man arrested after falling through ceiling

A man suspected of being behind a disturbance in a southeast Portland neighborhood was arrested after falling through a living room ceiling.



Aaron Deon Kinsey, 21, is facing charges of assault and harassment, both related to domestic violence.



Portland police say they were called to the 15000 block of Southeast Gladstone Street on a report of a disturbance involving an intoxicated person threatening to injure people.



Police were told that up to 10 children were in the house with three or four adults, including Kinsey.

Everyone got out except for Kinsey, who police say frequents the house. The suspect then barricaded himself in the home's attic, officers say.



Police say they had left the home when Kinsey fell through the living room ceiling. So authorities returned and arrested him.



He was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and then booked into the Multnomah County Jail.



