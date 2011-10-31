'Camouflaged burglar' suspect arrested in Michigan

Authorities in Michigan have arrested a burglary suspect who failed to show up for trial.

Greg Liascos faces charges in connection with a break-in at the Rice Museum in North Plains.

When Washington County deputies arrested him, he was wearing a ghillie suit, which is a full-body camouflage suit.



After Liascos' no-show, tips led investigators to Michigan, where his mother lives.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals and Macomb County deputies, authorities tracked Liascos down at his mother's house.

He remains in the Macomb County Jail as he waits for an extradition hearing.

Once he arrives back in Oregon, a new trial date will be set.

