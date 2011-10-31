'Camouflaged burglar' suspect arrested in Michigan - KPTV - FOX 12

'Camouflaged burglar' suspect arrested in Michigan

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Authorities in Michigan have arrested a burglary suspect who failed to show up for trial.

Greg Liascos faces charges in connection with a break-in at the Rice Museum in North Plains.

When Washington County deputies arrested him, he was wearing a ghillie suit, which is a full-body camouflage suit.

After Liascos' no-show, tips led investigators to Michigan, where his mother lives.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals and Macomb County deputies, authorities tracked Liascos down at his mother's house.

He remains in the Macomb County Jail as he waits for an extradition hearing.

Once he arrives back in Oregon, a new trial date will be set.

Previous stories:

Oct. 11, 2011: Warrant issued for camouflage burglary suspect
Oct. 14, 2010: Man in camo suit accused of museum burglary

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.