Aloha couple sentenced in deputy shooting case

An Aloha couple was sentenced today in connection with a confrontation last September that ended when a Washington County deputy shot their houseguest.

On the night of Sept. 21, two deputies responded to the home of Dale and Sue Fortune regarding a neighborhood dispute. One of the deputies tried to arrest Dale Fortune for allegedly kicking a neighbor's car, but investigators say he resisted.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a fight broke out involving the Fortunes and both deputies. During the fight, investigators say one of the deputies was attacked by Leonard Salanitro. The deputy shot Salanitro in the torso, wounding him.

Salanitro was taken to a hospital for treatment and the Fortunes were arrested on several charges.

Today in court, a judge found Dale Fortune guilty of criminal mischief, resisting arrest and attempted assault of a public safety officer. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail with credit for time served, as well as two years formal probation.

As part of a deal, Sue Fortune pleaded guilty to interfering with a peace officer in exchange for dismissal of a resisting arrest charge. She was sentenced to time already served and will have to pay fines for her part in the incident.

Salanitro was never arrested. Despite the account of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Salanitro's attorney says he did not attack the deputy before he was shot. In August, Salanitro filed suit against the sheriff's office for the injuries he suffered.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.