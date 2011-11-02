Deputies say man ran from courthouse, led them on chase

Police were led on a one mile foot race by a man who ran out of court, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.



Deputies say Mark Levasseur, 27, fled the Marion County courtroom after the judge suspected he was under the influence of drugs.

He was there to enter a plea on a September 2011 arrest for forgery and theft.

Deputies say Levasseur jumped the fence into the Fed-Ex shipping center and hid under a truck at the back of the property.

Police had no trouble finding him and took him into custody.



Levasseur was booked at the Marion County Jail on the original forgery and theft charges and faces an additional charge of Contempt of Court.

He will be required to submit to the urine analysis and will be held without bail until his next court appearance, scheduled for Nov. 30 at 1:00 p.m.

