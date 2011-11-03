Coffee Fair - KPTV - FOX 12

Coffee Fair

The World Forestry Center's Coffee Fair is Saturday and Sunday in Portland.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, you can celebrate the world's most popular drink.

Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children.

You can learn more at worldforestry.org.

