Cold case detectives re-examine Portland man's disappearance

By all accounts, Mark Dribin was a loving son, a hard worker, a friendly neighbor.



Over the Fourth of July weekend 1999, he vanished -- never heard from again.



"His body has never been found," said retired detective Mike Stahlman, who has reviewed Dribin's disappearance and presumed murder.



So, how do Portland Police cold case detectives know Dribin was murdered? You have to go back to that summer weekend to understand the clues, the evidence that investigators insisted point to a violent death.

The 42-year-old north Portland man worked air freight for United Airlines at Portland International Airport. Police said Dribin called July 2 and told his supervisor he needed the night off for a "personal emergency."



"A friend actually reported him missing on the 6th, which would have been Tuesday," Stahlman said. "And then Port of Portland police actually went to his house that day to check because he hadn't shown up for work. And the evidence starts becoming apparent. There was a substantial amount of evidence in the house."



Crime scene photos showed biological evidence in Dribin's house on Northeast 137th Avenue. All over the walls was evidence of blood spatter that investigators said appeared someone had cleaned up.



Dribin's SUV was also missing from the garage. It was found two weeks later near Southeast 43rd Avenue and Division Street, an area investigators said Dribin didn't frequent.



The victim's father, Ken Dribin, told FOX 12 the last 10 years have been torture for their family.



"You know, the biggest loss a person can have is losing a child and under these circumstances," Ken Dribin said. "With no closure, no justice, no anything. It takes its toll on all three of us, my wife, Terry (his son), and myself."



Mark Dribin was last seen Saturday, July 3, 1999, at what was then The Eagle Tavern, a bar on Southwest 13th Avenue and Burnside Street.



But after that, investigators said the trail went cold. Mark Dribin's body has never been recovered.



"Where his body was dumped and the condition it was dumped, the materials that are around the body, that type of thing. They can all lead to a suspect," Stahlman said.



Detectives would like to talk to anyone who saw Mark Dribin or his SUV.

As for his family, they say they'll keep waiting, trying to focus on fond memories, not the uncertainty of his disappearance.

"He was just a great son," the victim's father said.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 503-823-HELP (4357).

