Mayor Adams releases statement on Occupy Portland marches

Statement from Mayor Sam Adams regarding Occupy Portland

Last night, hundreds of people marched through our central city streets, during a march in support of Occupy Oakland. The route was not publicized in advance, despite repeated requests for information from the Portland Police Bureau. As a result, our Portland Police Officers had to react with little information, doing their best to facilitate a peaceful march, while minimizing the impacts.

One police sergeant suffered minor injuries when he was pushed in front of a TriMet bus. Fortunately, he will be okay. Violence like this will not be tolerated.

The City needs adequately plan for large-scale events, to mitigate their impacts and ensure everyone's safety. Today, we released a statement stressing the importance of working collaboratively in advance of events like these, to share information. When we do not have this information or marches are unpermitted, police will be asking participants to stay on sidewalks and obey all traffic laws.

This is a very reasonable request. We need advance information to ensure the route is safe. We also need to have the right number of police officers to facilitate a successful march, without unfairly pulling officers away from Portland's neighborhoods.

The City is striving to balance people's rights to free speech, with keeping the city safe and moving—an approach that most Portlanders support. I ask that participants of Occupy Portland continue to help us maintain this balance. As I've said, the City is continuing to make day-to-day decisions regarding Occupy Portland, and behavior still matters.

I would also like to thank the men and women of the Portland Police Bureau for their continued hard work and professionalism. This is an unprecedented free speech event that is not unique to Portland, and I appreciate everyone's dedication to balancing people's rights to free speech, with keeping the city safe and moving.