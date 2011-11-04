Police: Accused "Peeping Tom" at it again

Oregon City Police arrested a local man early Friday man who stands accused of being a "Peeping Tom."

Anthony Johnson faces two counts each of invasion of personal privacy and second-degree criminal trespass.

A woman who lives at an apartment complex on Cascade Avenue called police to report seeing someone looking into her bedroom window and masturbating.

When officers arrived, they quietly started canvassing the area, looking for a suspect.

One officer spotted a man looking into the bedroom window of an apartment and he appeared to be touching himself inappropriately, detectives said. When the officer called out to the man, he raised his arms and his zipper was undone.

Police asked the man, later identified as Johnson, what he was doing and he said "nothing good," investigators told FOX 12.

Johnson was arrested in late June, in the Pleasant Avenue area of Oregon City, doing the same thing at another apartment complex, detectives said.

Previous story:

June 30: Suspected peeping tom caught red-handed



Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.