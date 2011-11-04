Veterans Day events

Veterans Day is Friday and events are being held across the state.

The following list of events is courtesy Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs.



Albany

Nov. 11 - 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. – Optimists Pancake Breakfast at West Albany High School Cafeteria, 1130 Queen Ave. S.W.

7:30 a.m. – Dignitaries Breakfast Veterans of Foreign War Post 584, 1469 Timber St.

8 a.m. – Memorial service at the Linn County Veterans Memorial located at Timber-Linn Park, 900 Price Road.

9 a.m. – Eagles Club Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast, Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W.

11 a.m. – Grande Parade, "Treasure Your Freedom – Honor Our Veterans." Pacific Blvd., Lyons St., 2nd Ave., Ferry St., and ending on 5th Ave.

12 p.m. – Lunch for parade participants and veterans at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584, and Albany / American Legion Post 10, at 129 1st Ave., and Albany Eagles #225.

2 p.m. – Awards Ceremony on Courthouse steps.



7:30 p.m. – The Willamette Master Chorus will perform a concert entitled: "The Call," relating stories of American service men and women, honoring their victories and sacrifices, at the Assembly of God Church, 2817 Santiam Hwy. S.E. For more information, or to buy tickets, visit www.WillametteMasterChorus.org.

Astoria

Nov. 9 - 12 p.m. – A ceremony will recognize Veterans and families, to include campus and community officials, veterans and students, and family members, at Clatsop Community College, 1651 Lexington Ave.

Nov. 10 - 12 p.m. – Veterans Honor Ceremony at Astoria High School, 1001 W. Marine Dr., with patriotic songs, guest speakers, and POW-MIA Remembrance.

Nov. 11 - 8 a.m. – American Legion Post 12, 1132 Exchange St., will serve free breakfast, lunch, and dinner to veterans and their spouses (12 p.m. lunch, 5 p.m. ham dinner). Donations are welcome.

6 p.m. – Veteran displays at Post 12. Veterans are encouraged to wear uniforms and bring photos.

Beaverton

Nov. 11 - 11 a.m. – A veterans ceremony will be held at Bethel United Christian Church featuring speakers, a choir and a remembrance of the POW / MIA.

Bend

Nov. 10 - 5 p.m. – The Marine Corps Ball, at the Elks Lodge on Butler Market Rd. Reservations are required.

Nov. 11 - 11 a.m. – The 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade's theme: "Veterans Are Our Heroes for Life!" Parade Grand Marshals: Robert D. Maxwell, Medal of Honor recipient, and VFW Ponderosa Pine Post 1643 members. Civil Air Patrol flyover will start parade. Procession begins on N.W. Newport Ave. and will march over Veterans Memorial Bridge, south on N.W. Wall, N.W. Franklin, around Drake Park on N.W. Riverside, concluding on N.W. Galveston and Harmon St. An F-15 flyover has been requested.

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Open House at VFW Post 1643 located at 1503 N.E. 4th St. The public is invited. Refreshments will be served.

Nov. 12-13 - 9 a.m. – 12th Annual Marine Corps Birthday 5K Run/1 Mile Walk. Sign-up for the 5K/1 Mile Walk next to City Hall, 710 N.W. Wall St. The run and walk will finish in Drake Park. Prizes, refreshments and raffle prizes will be awarded after the run. This charitable event is to raise money to purchase a new passenger van to transport Disabled American Veterans daily to the VA Hospital in Portland. Register online: www.vetsdayrun.homestead.com.

Burns

Nov. 11 - 6 p.m. – Veterans Day Dinner at the Elks Lodge #1680, 118 N. Broadway. Cost: free to veterans, $5 for others. Guest Speaker: Guy McKay.

Canyonville

Nov. 11 - 11 a.m. – Veterans' Memorial in front of City Hall, 250 Main St. Guest speakers: Former State Rep. and WWII B-17 pilot, Bill Markham; County Commissioner Susan Morgan and Sue Shaffer, Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Indians. A flyover was requested.

Central Point

Nov. 11 - 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. – The Oregon Fallen Heroes Memorial off I-5, exit 33 on Hamrick Rd/Vilas Rd., in the Don Jones City Park. All Oregon veterans and military personnel will be honored. Guest Speakers: Rep. Greg Walden and Afghanistan veteran, Cody Smith.

Coos Bay

Nov. 11 - 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. – American Legion Post 34 will host a breakfast at 1421 Airport Way.

6 p.m. – Coos Bay Eagles Lodge, and American Legion Post 34 will sponsor a dinner at the Eagles Lodge, 568 S. 2nd St. Free for veterans and spouses. No-host social hour, 5 to 6 p.m.

Corvallis

Nov. 10 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Oregon State University Veterans Affairs and Veterans and Family-Student Association are co-hosting a social at the Memorial Union Veterans' Lounge.

Dallas

Nov. 11 – 8 to 10 a.m. – American Legion Post 20 invites all veterans, active duty, Guard/Reserve members and their families to a full breakfast at Valley Life Assembly of God Church, 1795 S.E. Miller Ave. Donations will be accepted.

Elkton

Nov. 10 - 1 p.m. – Elkton High School will honor veterans with a special Assembly in the school's gymnasium. This year veterans who, because of their service in the military, were not able to complete high school (and who previously qualified) will be receiving official high school diplomas.

Estacada

Nov. 11 - 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – American Legion Auxiliary Post 74 will host a Veteran's Day Breakfast: eggs, sausage and pancakes. Cost: $5. Free cookies provided to all veterans. Located at the Odd Fellows Hall, 267 S.W. 2nd St.

7 a.m. – Veterans Day Breakfast, sponsored by the Estacada Cheerleaders. Veterans eat free.

8:45 a.m. – "Proud to Be an American Motorcycle Ride." Ride briefing at 8:45. Kick stands up by 9 a.m. All vehicles welcome to follow the bikes.

11 a.m. – The parade will begin at Estacada High School, 355 N.E. 6th Ave. Staging begins at 10:30 a.m.

A lunch of hot dogs, chili dogs and a soda will be offered following the parade. Veterans eat free.

12 p.m. – Veterans Day ceremony at the high school's football field.

Eugene

Nov. 11 - 8:30 a.m. – Run for the Fallen 5K Run, Check in at 8:30 a.m., at Univ. of Oregon, EMU Amphitheater, at 13th and University. Run at 9 a.m. One mile for every service member killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

9 a.m. – Remembrance Day National Role Call until 6:15 p.m., EMU Amphitheater, at 13th and University. Names of all 6,200+ U.S. service members killed while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan will be read.

10 a.m. – University of Oregon Veterans Day Recognition Reception and Ceremony, Ford Alumni Center. Book signing by author Bob Welch (American Nightingale, Easy Company Soldier, Pebble in the Water).

11 a.m. – Ceremony guest speaker: Author Bob Welch. The UO ROTC Color Guard will present the colors.

Florence

Nov. 11 - 11 a.m. – Service at the Florence Elks' Club honoring all veterans.

1 p.m. – The 6th annual parade in Florence. Route stages on Quince St., north of Harbor, onto Second St. and Nopal, onto Bay St. in Old Town, and disperses near the Veterans Memorial Park. Transportation will be provided by the Rhody Cruisers Car Club for those who are unable to walk the full parade route. Lunch provided free for veterans.

Forest Grove

Nov. 13 - 12 p.m. – American Legion Post 2 and Elks Lodge 2440 will co-host a ceremony, followed by speakers, entertainment and a free lunch for veterans, current active-duty military personnel, and their families. Lunch begins at 1 p.m. The lodge is located at 2810 Pacific Ave.

Hood River

Nov. 11 - 11 a.m. – A "Celebration of Veterans" of all ages at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Rd. Guest speaker: Shaun Benson, retired Special Forces, Afghanistan.

Klamath Falls

Nov. 11 - 10 a.m. – Parade in downtown will begin on Spring St. and conclude at Veterans Memorial Park at Main and Klamath Ave.

11 a.m. – A ceremony following the parade will include placing wreaths for each military era. An F-15 fly-over has been requested.

Nov. 9 - 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Oregon Institute of Technology is hosting a luncheon for our veterans on campus. There will be a presentation given to staff noting issues veterans may have while attending college after returning from active service.

La Grande

Nov. 11 - 11 a.m. – American Legion Post 43 Veterans Parade along Adams Ave. VFW Post 4060 will lead the parade. A spaghetti feed will be held afterwards at the Post 43 Legion Hall, 301 Fir St. Cost: Free to Legion members; $3.50 for non-members.

La Pine

Nov. 11 - 11 a.m. – A ceremony is at the Community Cemetery. Afterwards, American Legion Post 45, 52532 Drafter Rd., will host an open house with hamburgers and hot dogs.

Lebanon

Nov. 5 - 5:30 p.m. – American Legion Post 51 will hold a prime rib dinner at 480 S. Main St. Cost: $13. A USO-style show and dance with a 13-piece swing band will follow at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge.

Nov. 10 - 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Annual Veteran of the Year Banquet at the American Legion Post 51. Cost is $14. Open to veterans and non-veterans alike.

McMinnville

Nov. 11 - 7 p.m. – Second Winds Community Band is honoring America's veterans at its annual Veterans Day Concert, "Honoring All Who Serve," at the Community Center, 600 N.E. Evans St. There will be a color guard, guest speakers, and a return performance by the Grandhaven Elementary School choir. This concert is open and free to the public.

Medford

Nov. 11 - 11 a.m. – Veterans Day Parade, rain or shine. Parade runs along Main St. from Hawthorne to Oakdale.

Milwaukie

Nov. 11 - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Open House at American Legion Post 180, 2146 S.E. Monroe St. Hot dogs and chili will be served. Live patriotic music provided by Portland American Legion Post 185 musicians. All veterans and their families are welcome.

North Bend

Nov. 11 - 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. – American Legion Bay Area Post 34, 1421 Airport Way, will host their annual breakfast. Cost: $5; children under 12, $2.50. An 11:11 a.m. remembrance ceremony will celebrate the history of Veterans Day.

Ontario

Nov. 5 - 1 p.m. (MST) – The 10th Annual American Legion Post 67 Parade will form on Alameda and S.W. 4th Ave., and conclude at the train depot.

Nov. 11 - 11 a.m. (MST) – Post 67 will host a memorial ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery at the American Legion Memorial, 1155 S. Park Blvd.

Oregon City

Nov. 7 – 7 p.m. – "American as Apple Pie," is a tribute concert honoring all local veterans, firefighters and police, featuring American music performed by Oregon City High School's music groups: the jazz and symphonic bands, wind ensemble and the honors wind symphony. An old-fashioned pie and ice cream social will be served afterwards. The high school is located at 19761 S. Beavercreek Rd.

Nov. 8 - 8 a.m. – The high school will honor veterans at a "Hometown Heroes" assembly. Area veterans are invited to call and attend. The high school is located at 19761 S. Beavercreek Rd.

Pendleton

Nov. 11 - 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Pendleton VFW Post 922. Programs for Veterans Day at Memorial Garden at Bishope Funeral Home

11 a.m. – Avenue of Flags at Olnay Cemetery, 865 Tutawilla Rd.

Portland

Nov. 10 - 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Portland State University is hosting a celebration at the Smith Memorial Student Union. Keynote speaker: Former U.S. Rep. Darlene Hooley. Representatives from DAV, VA Medical Center, WorkSource Oregon will assist veterans. The event is free, open to the public and all local military veterans are encouraged to attend. Food and refreshments will be provided.

Nov. 11 - 9:45 a.m. – The 37th Annual Hollywood District Veterans Day Parade will travel between N.E. 40th and 48th Ave. and Sandy Blvd. The parade concludes with a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Flag Pole, N.E. 48th and Sandy Blvd. Covered seating will be available for seniors and those with disabilities. JOIN volunteers will be collecting blankets along the parade route for homeless veterans.

Nov. 11 - 11 a.m. – The University of Portland's AFROTC and AROTC will present a Veterans Day ceremony at the Praying Hands Memorial, located next to Christie Hall and Howard Hall on campus, 5000 N. Willamette Blvd. A reception will follow the ceremony.

Nov. 11 - 11 a.m. - Brigadier General David Enyeart will be the featured speaker at the University of Portland's annual Veterans Day ceremony on the University's campus, 5000 N. Willamette Blvd.

The Veterans Day ceremony will take place after a 24-hour candlelight vigil with Air Force and Army cadets standing guard beginning at noon Thursday Nov. 10, and lasting until noon Friday, Nov. 11.

Nov. 11 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. -- Veterans are invited to visit the Oregon History Museum at the Oregon Historical Society for free this Veterans Day.



Redmond

Nov. 11 - 11 a.m. – Veterans Day Parade will honor its Grand Marshals: World War II veterans, marking the 70th anniversary of the start of that war. Chili Feed: Open to veterans and families at the VFW Deschutes Post 4108, 1836 S.W. Veterans Way, noon to 2 p.m., following the parade.

Roseburg

Nov. 11 - 11 a.m. – Douglas County's Veterans Day Parade will run through downtown. The theme: "Honoring Those Who Have Born the Wounds of Battle." Grand Marshalls will be Purple Heart recipients. This parade features 100-plus entries. Refreshments will be catered in Douglas County Courthouse Annex following parade during an awards ceremony. A flyover has been requested.

Salem

Nov. 11 - 7 to 11 a.m. – Free Veterans Day breakfast at the Eagles Lodge, 2771 Pence Loop S.E. Donations accepted.

7 to 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Free lunch to honor our veterans at the Salem Elks Lodge, 2336 Turner Rd. S.E.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – The Kroc Center and Oregon Paralyzed Veteran's Association have teamed-up to offer veterans and active duty military personnel free access to the north Salem recreation center. All veterans, current military members and their families can use the Kroc Center, 1865 Bill Frey Dr. N.E. A valid military/retiree/dependent ID, VA Medical ID, or DD-214 must be presented.

11:30 a.m. – "A Patriotic Tribute to Our Veterans." Veterans eat free, cost is $4.50 for all others (includes lunch, program, and entertainment). Art exhibit shows planes and equipment used during war times. A military uniform display will be in the entry area. Center 50+ is located at 2615 Portland Rd. N.E.

3 p.m. – A ceremony will be held at the Afghan-Iraqi Freedom Memorial on the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs grounds, 700 Summer St. N.E. Names of Oregonians recently killed while serving in Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom will be unveiled. Guest speaker: ODVA Director Jim Willis. The Oregon National Guard will render military honors.

Nov. 12 – 12:45 p.m. – Veterans will be admitted free to Willamette University's final home football game. Pre-game and halftime ceremonies will present and honor three members of WU's 1941 football team that was in Hawaii when Pearl Harbor was attacked. A Pearl Harbor survivor and other veterans will be recognized. McCulloch Stadium is located on Mission St. N.E. near Winter Ave.

Nov. 13 - 3 p.m. – The Willamette Master Chorus will perform a Veterans Day weekend event, at Smith Auditorium at Willamette University. "The Call" relates stories of American military men and women, honoring their victories and sacrifices. All veterans will receive specially discounted ticket prices. Tickets and information: www.WillametteMasterChorus.org.

Sandy

Nov. 11 - 11 a.m. – Ceremonial tribute with patriotic music hosted by VFW Post 4273 and Auxiliary at the Sandy Veterans Memorial Statue, intersection of Highways 26 and 211.

12 p.m. – Community potluck at VFW Post 4273, 38452 Proctor Blvd.

Scappoose

Nov. 11 - 10:30 to 11 a.m. – VFW Post 4362 will hold a Veterans Day Service to be held at the Veterans Memorial in Heritage Park. A flyover was requested. Gun salute by Det. 1, B. Co., 1-186 Infantry, Oregon Army National Guard.

Sisters

Nov. 10 - 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. – Sisters High School Leadership team will honor veterans and their families at their annual breakfast. Students will perform a patriotic ceremony presentation; musical entertainment; includes guest speaker. Morning ceremony immediately following breakfast. Evening performance at 7 p.m. Free admission.

The Dalles

Nov. 11 - 11 a.m. – Mid-Columbia Veterans Day Parade begins at the National Guard Armory, 713 Webber St. It will proceed downtown and return to the Armory. A flyover has been requested.

1 p.m. – VFW Post 2471 Auxiliary will host a potluck dinner and patriotic program at the National Guard Armory. The public is invited to attend.

Tigard

Nov. 11 - 12 p.m. – Annual Hobo Stew luncheon for American Legion Post 158 members and guests will be held at the Post, 8635 S.W. Scoffins St.

Troutdale

Nov. 9 - 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Reynolds High School will host an all-day program at, 1698 S.W. Cherry Park Rd., to recognize all veterans. American veterans of Hispanic/Latino descent will be featured. Guest speakers include: Mexican-American Veterans Assoc.; Tuskegee Airmen; American Indians Veterans Assoc. Commander, Don Loudner; Blackfoot Tribe Honor Guard; Harold Bray, USS Indianapolis survivor; Kennie Namba, 442nd Combat Regimental Combat Team; Philip Coon, Bataan Death March survivor.

1:15 p.m. – Assembly in gym to honor all veterans.

Tillamook

Nov. 11 - 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Tillamook Air Museum volunteers will serve a traditional S.O.S. Breakfast at the museum's Air Base Cafe, located on Hwy. 101, south of Tillamook.

9:30 a. m. to 11 a.m. – The Air Museum and local VFW Posts, will host the 14th annual Veterans Appreciation Day and Open House to honor and thank veterans. Free admission for all veterans.

White City

Nov. 11 - 10 a.m. – Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinics, 8495 Crater Lake Hwy., will host a public ceremony in the theater. Guest speakers: U.S. Rep. Greg Walden and Mike Green. Bag pipes and the Rogue Valley Symphonic Band will play. The ceremony will conclude on the traditional "Eleventh Hour." Honor Guard: 1-186 Infantry, Oregon Army National Guard.

Wilsonville

Nov. 11 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Korean War Veterans Association Oregon Trail Chapter will be on site at the Korean War Memorial to answer questions and be of service during daylight hours. A flag ceremony and playing of Taps will be at 11 a.m. The Memorial is located off Interstate 5 at exit 283, about 10 miles south of Portland. Follow the signs to Town Center Park.