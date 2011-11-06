No. 6 Ducks roll past Washington 34-17 - KPTV - FOX 12

No. 6 Ducks roll past Washington 34-17

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) -

Oregon's LaMichael James ran for 156 yards and a touchdown, and the sixth-ranked Ducks forced three key turnovers for a 34-17 win over Washington on Saturday night, extending the longest win streak in the rivalry with their foes to the north.

On a night filled with Washington nostalgia as the school honored the 1991 co-national championship team and said goodbye to Husky Stadium in its current incarnation before a $250 million renovation, the Ducks (8-1, 6-0) quacked the party.

Eddie Pleasant picked off Keith Price twice in the first half and Terrance Mitchell stripped tight end Michael Hartvigson late in the third quarter. The Ducks converted the three turnovers by Washington (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) into 14 points.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

