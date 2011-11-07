TriMet worker put on paid leave after crash video surfaces on YouTube

TriMet has put an employee on paid leave after a video surfaced on YouTube showing a MAX train that crashed at the end of the Yellow Line last month.

The crash happened Oct. 13 at about noon when the train was pulling in to a station and slammed into a bumping post, causing up to $50,000 worth of damage. TriMet spokeswoman Mary Fetsch says "a couple of people" were on the train at the time, but they were not injured.

While TriMet's investigation into the crash is ongoing, they've determined the equipment was functioning as intended and that the incident wasn't caused by mechanical failure.

The MAX train's operator is an eight-year employee of the agency. The poster of the YouTube video raised the question of the driver working too much overtime, but Fetsch says the operator of the MAX train was just starting his work week and had been working a little under eight hours when the crash happened.

TriMet says crashes like the one that happened at the end of the Yellow Line are a rare occurrence.

RAW VIDEO: MAX train crashes into bumping post

"In the 25-year history of MAX, this type of incident has occurred four times, this being the most serious," Fetsch says.

The TriMet worker who is responsible for the video showing up on YouTube is on administrative leave.

Because the crash was still under investigation, TriMet was not releasing the video to the media or public. The transit agency is now investigating how he obtained the video, which was removed from YouTube by mid-day Monday.

