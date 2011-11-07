Man sought after cats abandoned at Portland shelter

Animal Aid is looking for the person who abandoned two cats on their front porch.

Surveillance cameras captured a man walking up the steps at the southwest Portland nonprofit shelter with an animal carrier on Saturday afternoon.

When he left, he didn't have the carrier with him anymore.

"These cats were abandoned in broad daylight, dumped on the shelter's front porch in a cardboard carrier and we are asking the public to help us identify the person who abandoned them," said Heather McCleary, Animal Aid shelter coordinator.

It is a crime in Oregon to abandon animals.

Shelter workers expect the cats will be available for adoption once there are vaccinated and neutered if no one comes forward as their owner.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.

