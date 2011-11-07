Former accountant accused of embezzling $150,000

A former Sandy business accountant is facing embezzlement charges.

Sandy police arrested Jane Sanders on Monday following a grand jury indictment.

The owner of Eclectic Institute called investigators in February about the possible theft of business funds.

During the seven-month investigation, detectives found evidence that Sanders stole nearly $150,000 since October 2008.

She faces 22 counts, including theft and falsifying business records.

Sanders worked for Eclectic Institute from July 2006 until her termination on Aug. 9, 2010.

Eclectic Institute and its two sister companies, Earth's Botanical Harvest and Eclectic Medical Publications, is in the business of manufacturing and distributing herbal supplements.

Sanders is accused of using two bank accounts and five credit card accounts to transfer and embezzle those funds.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.

