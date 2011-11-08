Keizer teen arrested for threatening school shooting

Keizer police have arrested a 13-year-old boy who they say threatened to bring a gun and open fire at his school.

The teen is a student at Whiteaker Middle School, but he was lodged Monday at the Marion County Juvenile Department.

The suspect faces one count of disorderly conduct in the first degree, but police say more charges could be added.

Keizer police say last Thursday afternoon, the principal at Whiteaker somehow found out that one of her students was telling others he was planning to bring a gun to school and shoot other students.

A school resource officer then quickly found the student and questioned him, but he denied the claim. Still, he was suspended from school until the investigation was complete.

Meanwhile, the principal sent out a recorded phone message to all parents, alerting them of what had happened. Saying in part, "Safety is a key priority at Whiteaker Middle School and we will take all of the necessary precautions to ensure that your child's experiences at Whiteaker remains focused on learning."

The following day, the officer interviewed several students who all said they had personally heard the suspect making the threat. He also found more evidence on the suspect's Facebook page. That's when the officer went to the suspect's home and took him into custody.

"It's crazy to think a 13-year-old would have the guts to even make threats like that. It kind of shows you what the world has come to, is the ages get younger," said Sean Yost, who graduated from Whiteaker.



The student's parents are cooperating with the investigation, FOX 12 has learned. If you have any information on this case, contact Keizer police.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.