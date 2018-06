Oregon ballot drop sites

Make sure your vote counts!You can check the Secretary of State's interactive map to find the ballot drop site nearest you. Here's a list of ballot dropoff sites around the Northwest. Clatsop Count y | Columbia County Benton County Courthouse120 NW 4th St.Corvallis, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)Benton County Courthouse180 NW 5th St.Corvallis, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)Wells Fargo Bank2543 NW Kings Blvd.Corvallis, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)Lincoln Health Center212 SE Viewmont Ave.Corvallis, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)North Albany Shopping Center621 Hickory Ave. NWAlbany, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)120 NW 4th St Rm 13Corvallis, OR645 NW Monroe Ave.Corvallis, ORSW Jefferson WayCorvallis, ORLBCC Benton Center757 NW Polk Ave.Corvallis, ORSenior Citizens Center of Corvallis2601 NW Tyler Ave.Corvallis, ORCity Limits Market5800 NW Highway 99WCorvallis, ORMonroe Community Library380 N 5th St.Monroe, ORPhilomath Public Library1050 Applegate St.Philomath, ORCanby City Hall182 N. Holly St.Canby, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)Canby McDonald's709 SW First St.Canby, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)ColtonTel20983 S. Hwy 211Colton, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)Estacada City Hall475 SE Main St.Estacada, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)Oak Lodge Library16201 SE McLoughlin Blvd.Oak Grove, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)City of Oregon City (City Hall)625 Center St.Oregon City(24-hour ballot drop box)Sandy City Hall (drive-up)39250 Pioneer Blvd.Sandy, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)West Linn City Hall22500 Salamo Rd.West Linn, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)Damascus City Hall19920 S.E. Hwy. 212Damascus, OREstacada Library825 NW WadeEstacada, ORGladstone Library135 E. Dartmouth St.Gladstone, ORHappy Valley City Hall16000 SE Misty DriveHappy Valley, ORHoodland Library68256 E. Hwy 26,Welches, ORLake Oswego Library706 4th St.Lake Oswego, ORLedding Library of Milwaukie10660 S.E. 21st Ave.Milwaukie, ORMolalla Library201 E. 5th St.Molalla, ORSandy Library38980 Proctor Blvd.Sandy, ORSunnyside Library13793 SE Seiben Park WayClackamas, ORWest Linn Library1595 Burns St.West Linn, ORWilsonville Library8200 S.W. Wilsonville Rd.Wilsonville, ORClackamas County Elections1710 Red Soils Court, Suite 100Oregon City, ORClatsop County Clerk's Office820 Exchange St.Astoria, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)Cannon Beach City Hall163 E GowerCannon Beach, ORGearhart City Hall698 Pacific WayGearhart, ORSeaside City Hall989 BroadwaySeaside, ORWarrenton City Hall225 S Main Ave.Warrenton, ORKnappa High School41535 Old Hwy 30Knappa, ORMist-Birkenfeld FIre Hall12525 Oregon Hwy 202Mist, ORClatskanie Library11 Lillich St.Clatskanie, ORVernonia Library701 Weed Ave.Vernonia, ORRainier City Hall106 B St. WestRainier, ORClatskanie Library11 Lillich St.Clatskanie, ORScappoose City Hall33568 E. Columbia Ave.Scappoose, ORMist Birkenfeld RFPD12525 Highway 292Mist, ORCounty Courthouse230 Strand St.St. Helens, ORCounty Election Office601 State St.Hood River, ORCascade Locks City Hall140 Wa Na Pa St.Cascade Locks, ORCulver City Hall200 W 1st. StCulver, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)Metolius City Hall636 Jefferson St.Metolius, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)Crooked River RanchAdministration Area(24-hour ballot drop box)Warm Springs2112 Wasco St.Warm Springs, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)Jefferson County Clerk's Office66 SE D. StMadras, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)Lincoln County CourthouseRear parking lot, east end of second row of parkingLincoln City, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)Lincoln City City HallLower parking lot under City HallLincoln City, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)Waldport City HallCity Hall parking lot at east exitWaldport, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)Linn County Courthouse300 4th Ave. SW, Room 205Albany, ORLinn County SheriffLebanon Substation2590 S Main St.Lebanon, ORHarrisburg City Hall120 Smith St.Harrisburg, ORLebanon Public Library55 Academy St.Lebanon, ORCity of Lyons City Hall449 5th St.Lyons, ORAlbany Public Library2450 14th. Ave SEAlbany, ORCity of Mill City City Hall228 SW Broadway St.Mill City, ORCity of Brownsville City Hall255 N. Main St.Brownsville, ORScio City Hall38957 NW 1st. Ave.Scio, ORSweet Home City Hall1140 12th. AveSweet Home, ORSweet Home Police Department1950 Main St.Sweet Home, ORMarion County Courthouse100 High St. NE, LobbySalem, ORMarion County Extension3180 Center St. NE, # 1361Salem, ORMarion County Public Works5155 Silverton Rd. NESalem, OROregon State Fire Marshal4760 Portland Rd. NESalem, ORU.S. Bank - Keizer5110 River Rd. NKeizer, ORKeizer City Hall930 Chemawa Rd. NEKeizer, ORGervais City Hall592 4th. St.Gervais, ORDonald City Hall10710 Main St. NEDonald, ORHubbard City Hall3720 2nd St.Hubbard, ORMt. Angel Public Library290 E. Charles St.Mt. Angel, ORSilverton City Hall306 S. Water St.Silverton, ORU.S. Bank - St. Paul20259 Main St. NESt. Paul, ORWoodburn City Hall270 Montgomery St.Woodburn, ORMarion County Elections4263 Commercial St. SESalem, ORDMV Sunnyslope Shopping Cntr.4555 Liberty Rd. S., # 300Salem, ORAumsville City Hall595 Main St.Aumsville, ORTurner City Hall7250 3rd. StTurner, ORJefferson Fire Department189 N. Main St.Jefferson , ORStayton Public Library515 N. First St.Stayton, ORSublimity City Hall245 NW Johnson St.Sublimity, ORU.S. Bank - Mill City400 N. Santiam Blvd.Mill City, ORA-Boy Supply7365 SW Barbur BlvdPortland, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)Goodwill Store3134 North Lombard St.Portland, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)Gresham Library385 NW Miller AveGresham, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)McDonald's Restaurant2010 NE Cesar Chavez Blvd.Portland, OR(drop box located on west side of NE 40th Avenue between NE Tillamook and NE Hancock and near the Hollywood Library)(24-hour ballot drop box)Midland Library805 SE 122nd AvePortland, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)Multnomah County Elections1040 SE Morrison St.Portland, OR(drop box located on the East side of SE 11th between SE Morrison and SE Belmont and drop box located on the North side of SE Belmont between SE 10th and SE 11th) (Walk/bike-up drop slot also located at the corner of SE 11th and Morrison on SE Morrison.)(24-hour ballot drop box)Pioneer Courthouse Square700 block of SW BroadwayPortland, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)Gresham Library385 NW Miller Ave.Gresham, ORHillsdale Library1525 SW Sunset Blvd.Portland, ORHollywood Library4040 NE Tillamook St.Portland, ORMidland Library805 SE 122ndPortland, ORAlbina Library3605 NE 15th Ave.Portland, ORBelmont Library1038 SE Cesar Chavez. Blvd.Portland, ORCapitol Hill10723 SW Capitol HighwayPortland, ORCentral Library801 SW 10th Ave.Portland, ORFairview-Columbia Library1520 NE Village St.Fairview, ORGregory Heights Library7921 NE Sandy Blvd.Portland, ORHolgate Library7905 SE Holgate Blvd.Portland, ORKenton Library8226 N. Denver Ave.Portland, ORNorth Portland Library512 N. Killingsworth St.Portland, ORNorthwest Library2300 NW Thurman St.Portland, ORRockwood Library17917 SE Stark St.Gresham, ORSt. Johns Library7510 N Charleston Ave.Portland, ORSellwood-Moreland Library7860 SE 13th. Ave.Portland, ORTroutdale Library2451 SW Cherry Park Rd.Troutdale, ORWoodstock Library6008 SE 49th Ave.Portland, ORPolk County Courthouse850 Main St.Dallas, OR(24-hour ballot drop site)Roth's Fresh Market #121130 Wallace Rd NWSalem, ORIndependence Public Library175 Monmouth St.Independence, ORMonmouth Public Library168 Ecols St. S.Monmouth, ORWagner Community Library111 N Main St.Falls City, ORWestern Oregon UniversityWerner University Center345 N Monmouth Ave.Monmouth, ORGrass ValleyLocated in front of City Hall next to city payment boxGrass Valley, ORSherman County Courthouse500 Court St.Moro, ORRufus Fire HallNext to city payment boxRufus, ORWasco City HallLocated between City Hall and Fulton Street, east of stop signWasco, ORBay City - City Hall Drop Box5525 B StreetBay City, OR 97107Garibaldi - City Hall Drop Box107 6th StreetGaribaldi, OR 97118Rockaway Beach - City Hall Drop Box276 Hwy. 101 SouthRockaway Beach, ORManzanita - City Hall Drop Box543 Laneda AvenueManzanita, OR 97130Tillamook County Clerks OfficeTillamook County Courthouse201 Laurel AvenueTillamook, OR 97141Tillamook City Drive-Up Drop BoxNW Corner of 3rd & LaurelTillamook, OR 97141Tillamook City – Library Main Branch*1716 3rd StreetTillamook, OR 97141Cloverdale Drop Box - Chamber of Commerce34370 Hwy. 101 SouthCloverdale, OR 97112Pacific City Drop Box - Kiawanda Community Center34600 Cape Kiwanda DrivePacific City, OR 97135Election DivisionsCourthouse Room 18, Basement216 SE 4th. St.Pendleton, OR 97801Courthouse Curbside BoxCorner of SE Dorion ave. and SE 5th St.Pendleton, ORHermiston City Hall180 NE 2ND ST.Hermiston, ORMilton-FreewaterCity Hall-Police Station (Curbside Island) drive up722 S MainMilton-Freewater, ORNixy'Aawii Governance CenterConfederated Tribe46411 Ti'Mine WayPendleton, OR 97801Banks Library111 Market StBanks, OR 97106(24-hour ballot drop site)Charles D. CameronPublic Service Building(Rear Entrance)155 N 1st AveHillsboro, OR 97124(24-hour ballot drop site)Cornelius City Hall1355 N Barlow StCornelius, OR 97113(24-hour ballot drop site)Elections Office(Service Center East Building)3700 SW Murray BlvdBeaverton, OR 97005(24-hour ballot drop site)Forest GrovePacific Ave & Birch StForest Grove, OR 97116(24-hour ballot drop site)Hillsboro Main Library2850 NE Brookwood PkwyHillsboro, OR 97124(24-hour ballot drop site)King City - City Hall15300 SW 116th AveKing City, OR 97224(24-hour ballot drop site)North Plains City Hall31360 NW Commercial StNorth Plains, OR 97133(24-hour ballot drop site)Sherwood City Hall22560 SW Pine StSherwood, OR 97140(24-hour ballot drop site)Tigard City Hall13125 SW Hall BlvdTigard, OR 97223(24-hour ballot drop site)Tualatin City Council Building18880 SW Martinazzi AvenueTualatin, OR 97062(24-hour ballot drop site)Beaverton Library12375 SW 5th StBeaverton, OR 97005(503) 644-2197Cedar Mill Library12505 NW Cornell RdPortland, OR 97229(503) 644-0043Garden Home Library7475 SW Oleson RdPortland, OR 97223(503) 245-9932Hillsboro Library(Shute Park)775 SE 10th AvenueHillsboro, OR 97123(503) 615-6500West Slope Library3678 SW 78th AvePortland, OR 972Amity City Library307 S Trade StAmity, ORCarlton City Hall191 East Main StCarlton, ORDayton City Hall416 Ferry StreetDayton, ORDundee City Hall620 SW 5th StDundee, ORLafayette City Hall486 3rd St (99W)Lafayette, ORChehalem Park District1802 Haworth AveNewberg, ORSheridan City Hall120 SW Mill StSheridan, ORWillamina City Hall411 NE C StreetWillamina, ORYamhill City Hall205 S Maple StYamhill, ORYamhill County Clerk's Office414 NE Evans StMcMinnville, ORYamhill County CourthouseEast end of courthouse parking lotEnter, 5th Street - Exit, 6th StreetMcMinnville, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)Newberg Public Safety Parking Lot by Thrift StoreEnter from Howard StreetNewberg, OR(24-hour ballot drop box)Drive-up ballot collection box one block east of Franklin in the center of 14th Street, approximately one block from the Elections Department.Vancouver, WALongviewBroadway St, East of the Longview Post Office boxesLongview, WALongviewCivic Center Circle, across from Broadway St, near the Longview Post Office boxesLongview, WAKelso3rd Ave, between Allen and Academy, near the Kelso Post Office boxesKelso, WAWoodlandCity parking lot, Davidson and 2nd St. near the City's utility payment drop box.Woodland, WACastle Rock137 Cowlitz St West, in front of the Castle Rock LibraryCastle Rock, WAKalamaNorth 1st St, near the Kalama Post Office boxesKalama, WAHistoric Courthouse:351 NW North StChehalis, WATwin Cities Senior Center:2545 N. National AveChehalis, WAWe have compiled this list to help you find the nearest ballot drop-off site.For an interactive map of state ballot drop boxes, visit the Secretary of State's website.