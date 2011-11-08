Oregon ballot drop sites

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -
Make sure your vote counts!
You can check the Secretary of State's interactive map
to find the ballot drop site nearest you. Here's a list of ballot dropoff sites around the Northwest. OREGON
| Lewis County BENTON COUNTY
Benton County Courthouse
120 NW 4th St.
Corvallis, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box)
Benton County Courthouse
180 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box)
Wells Fargo Bank
2543 NW Kings Blvd.
Corvallis, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box)
Lincoln Health Center
212 SE Viewmont Ave.
Corvallis, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box)
North Albany Shopping Center
621 Hickory Ave. NW
Albany, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box) Basement of County Courthouse
120 NW 4th St Rm 13
Corvallis, OR Corvallis Public Library
645 NW Monroe Ave.
Corvallis, OR OSU Valley Library
SW Jefferson Way
Corvallis, OR
LBCC Benton Center
757 NW Polk Ave.
Corvallis, OR
Senior Citizens Center of Corvallis
2601 NW Tyler Ave.
Corvallis, OR
City Limits Market
5800 NW Highway 99W
Corvallis, OR
Monroe Community Library
380 N 5th St.
Monroe, OR
Philomath Public Library
1050 Applegate St.
Philomath, OR CLACKAMAS COUNTY
Canby City Hall
182 N. Holly St.
Canby, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box)
Canby McDonald's
709 SW First St.
Canby, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box)
ColtonTel
20983 S. Hwy 211
Colton, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box)
Estacada City Hall
475 SE Main St.
Estacada, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box)
Oak Lodge Library
16201 SE McLoughlin Blvd.
Oak Grove, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box)
City of Oregon City (City Hall)
625 Center St.
Oregon City
(24-hour ballot drop box)
Sandy City Hall (drive-up)
39250 Pioneer Blvd.
Sandy, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box)
West Linn City Hall
22500 Salamo Rd.
West Linn, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box)
Damascus City Hall
19920 S.E. Hwy. 212
Damascus, OR
Estacada Library
825 NW Wade
Estacada, OR
Gladstone Library
135 E. Dartmouth St.
Gladstone, OR
Happy Valley City Hall
16000 SE Misty Drive
Happy Valley, OR
Hoodland Library
68256 E. Hwy 26,
Welches, OR
Lake Oswego Library
706 4th St.
Lake Oswego, OR
Ledding Library of Milwaukie
10660 S.E. 21st Ave.
Milwaukie, OR
Molalla Library
201 E. 5th St.
Molalla, OR
Sandy Library
38980 Proctor Blvd.
Sandy, OR
Sunnyside Library
13793 SE Seiben Park Way
Clackamas, OR
West Linn Library
1595 Burns St.
West Linn, OR
Wilsonville Library
8200 S.W. Wilsonville Rd.
Wilsonville, OR
Clackamas County Elections
1710 Red Soils Court, Suite 100
Oregon City, OR CLATSOP COUNTY
Clatsop County Clerk's Office
820 Exchange St.
Astoria, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box)
Cannon Beach City Hall
163 E Gower
Cannon Beach, OR
Gearhart City Hall
698 Pacific Way
Gearhart, OR
Seaside City Hall
989 Broadway
Seaside, OR
Warrenton City Hall
225 S Main Ave.
Warrenton, OR
Knappa High School
41535 Old Hwy 30
Knappa, OR
Mist-Birkenfeld FIre Hall
12525 Oregon Hwy 202
Mist, OR
Clatskanie Library
11 Lillich St.
Clatskanie, OR COLUMBIA COUNTY
Vernonia Library
701 Weed Ave.
Vernonia, OR
Rainier City Hall
106 B St. West
Rainier, OR
Clatskanie Library
11 Lillich St.
Clatskanie, OR
Scappoose City Hall
33568 E. Columbia Ave.
Scappoose, OR
Mist Birkenfeld RFPD
12525 Highway 292
Mist, OR
County Courthouse
230 Strand St.
St. Helens, OR HOOD RIVER COUNTY
County Election Office
601 State St.
Hood River, OR
Cascade Locks City Hall
140 Wa Na Pa St.
Cascade Locks, OR JEFFERSON COUNTY
Culver City Hall
200 W 1st. St
Culver, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box)
Metolius City Hall
636 Jefferson St.
Metolius, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box)
Crooked River Ranch
Administration Area
(24-hour ballot drop box)
Warm Springs
2112 Wasco St.
Warm Springs, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box)
Jefferson County Clerk's Office
66 SE D. St
Madras, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box) LINCOLN COUNTY
Lincoln County Courthouse
Rear parking lot, east end of second row of parking
Lincoln City, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box)
Lincoln City City Hall
Lower parking lot under City Hall
Lincoln City, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box)
Waldport City Hall
City Hall parking lot at east exit
Waldport, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box) LINN COUNTY
Linn County Courthouse
300 4th Ave. SW, Room 205
Albany, OR
Linn County Sheriff
Lebanon Substation
2590 S Main St.
Lebanon, OR
Harrisburg City Hall
120 Smith St.
Harrisburg, OR
Lebanon Public Library
55 Academy St.
Lebanon, OR
City of Lyons City Hall
449 5th St.
Lyons, OR
Albany Public Library
2450 14th. Ave SE
Albany, OR
City of Mill City City Hall
228 SW Broadway St.
Mill City, OR
City of Brownsville City Hall
255 N. Main St.
Brownsville, OR
Scio City Hall
38957 NW 1st. Ave.
Scio, OR
Sweet Home City Hall
1140 12th. Ave
Sweet Home, OR
Sweet Home Police Department
1950 Main St.
Sweet Home, OR MARION COUNTY
Marion County Courthouse
100 High St. NE, Lobby
Salem, OR
Marion County Extension
3180 Center St. NE, # 1361
Salem, OR
Marion County Public Works
5155 Silverton Rd. NE
Salem, OR
Oregon State Fire Marshal
4760 Portland Rd. NE
Salem, OR
U.S. Bank - Keizer
5110 River Rd. N
Keizer, OR
Keizer City Hall
930 Chemawa Rd. NE
Keizer, OR
Gervais City Hall
592 4th. St.
Gervais, OR
Donald City Hall
10710 Main St. NE
Donald, OR
Hubbard City Hall
3720 2nd St.
Hubbard, OR
Mt. Angel Public Library
290 E. Charles St.
Mt. Angel, OR
Silverton City Hall
306 S. Water St.
Silverton, OR
U.S. Bank - St. Paul
20259 Main St. NE
St. Paul, OR
Woodburn City Hall
270 Montgomery St.
Woodburn, OR
Marion County Elections
4263 Commercial St. SE
Salem, OR
DMV Sunnyslope Shopping Cntr.
4555 Liberty Rd. S., # 300
Salem, OR
Aumsville City Hall
595 Main St.
Aumsville, OR
Turner City Hall
7250 3rd. St
Turner, OR
Jefferson Fire Department
189 N. Main St.
Jefferson , OR
Stayton Public Library
515 N. First St.
Stayton, OR
Sublimity City Hall
245 NW Johnson St.
Sublimity, OR
U.S. Bank - Mill City
400 N. Santiam Blvd.
Mill City, OR MULTNOMAH COUNTY
A-Boy Supply
7365 SW Barbur Blvd
Portland, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box)
Goodwill Store
3134 North Lombard St.
Portland, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box)
Gresham Library
385 NW Miller Ave
Gresham, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box)
McDonald's Restaurant
2010 NE Cesar Chavez Blvd.
Portland, OR
(drop box located on west side of NE 40th Avenue between NE Tillamook and NE Hancock and near the Hollywood Library)
(24-hour ballot drop box)
Midland Library
805 SE 122nd Ave
Portland, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box)
Multnomah County Elections
1040 SE Morrison St.
Portland, OR
(drop box located on the East side of SE 11th between SE Morrison and SE Belmont and drop box located on the North side of SE Belmont between SE 10th and SE 11th) (Walk/bike-up drop slot also located at the corner of SE 11th and Morrison on SE Morrison.)
(24-hour ballot drop box)
Pioneer Courthouse Square
700 block of SW Broadway
Portland, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box)
Gresham Library
385 NW Miller Ave.
Gresham, OR
Hillsdale Library
1525 SW Sunset Blvd.
Portland, OR
Hollywood Library
4040 NE Tillamook St.
Portland, OR
Midland Library
805 SE 122nd
Portland, OR
Albina Library
3605 NE 15th Ave.
Portland, OR
Belmont Library
1038 SE Cesar Chavez. Blvd.
Portland, OR
Capitol Hill
10723 SW Capitol Highway
Portland, OR
Central Library
801 SW 10th Ave.
Portland, OR
Fairview-Columbia Library
1520 NE Village St.
Fairview, OR
Gregory Heights Library
7921 NE Sandy Blvd.
Portland, OR
Holgate Library
7905 SE Holgate Blvd.
Portland, OR
Kenton Library
8226 N. Denver Ave.
Portland, OR
North Portland Library
512 N. Killingsworth St.
Portland, OR
Northwest Library
2300 NW Thurman St.
Portland, OR
Rockwood Library
17917 SE Stark St.
Gresham, OR
St. Johns Library
7510 N Charleston Ave.
Portland, OR
Sellwood-Moreland Library
7860 SE 13th. Ave.
Portland, OR
Troutdale Library
2451 SW Cherry Park Rd.
Troutdale, OR
Woodstock Library
6008 SE 49th Ave.
Portland, OR POLK COUNTY
Polk County Courthouse
850 Main St.
Dallas, OR
(24-hour ballot drop site)
Roth's Fresh Market #12
1130 Wallace Rd NW
Salem, OR
Independence Public Library
175 Monmouth St.
Independence, OR
Monmouth Public Library
168 Ecols St. S.
Monmouth, OR
Wagner Community Library
111 N Main St.
Falls City, OR
Western Oregon University
Werner University Center
345 N Monmouth Ave.
Monmouth, OR SHERMAN COUNTY
Grass Valley
Located in front of City Hall next to city payment box
Grass Valley, OR
Sherman County Courthouse
500 Court St.
Moro, OR
Rufus Fire Hall
Next to city payment box
Rufus, OR
Wasco City Hall
Located between City Hall and Fulton Street, east of stop sign
Wasco, OR TILLAMOOK COUNTY
Bay City - City Hall Drop Box
5525 B Street
Bay City, OR 97107
Garibaldi - City Hall Drop Box
107 6th Street
Garibaldi, OR 97118
Rockaway Beach - City Hall Drop Box
276 Hwy. 101 South
Rockaway Beach, OR
Manzanita - City Hall Drop Box
543 Laneda Avenue
Manzanita, OR 97130
Tillamook County Clerks Office
Tillamook County Courthouse
201 Laurel Avenue
Tillamook, OR 97141
Tillamook City Drive-Up Drop Box
NW Corner of 3rd & Laurel
Tillamook, OR 97141
Tillamook City – Library Main Branch*
1716 3rd Street
Tillamook, OR 97141
Cloverdale Drop Box - Chamber of Commerce
34370 Hwy. 101 South
Cloverdale, OR 97112
Pacific City Drop Box - Kiawanda Community Center
34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive
Pacific City, OR 97135 UMATILLA COUNTY
Election Divisions
Courthouse Room 18, Basement
216 SE 4th. St.
Pendleton, OR 97801
Courthouse Curbside Box
Corner of SE Dorion ave. and SE 5th St.
Pendleton, OR
Hermiston City Hall
180 NE 2ND ST.
Hermiston, OR
Milton-Freewater
City Hall-Police Station (Curbside Island) drive up
722 S Main
Milton-Freewater, OR
Nixy'Aawii Governance Center
Confederated Tribe
46411 Ti'Mine Way
Pendleton, OR 97801 WASHINGTON COUNTY
Banks Library
111 Market St
Banks, OR 97106
(24-hour ballot drop site)
Charles D. Cameron
Public Service Building
(Rear Entrance)
155 N 1st Ave
Hillsboro, OR 97124
(24-hour ballot drop site)
Cornelius City Hall
1355 N Barlow St
Cornelius, OR 97113
(24-hour ballot drop site)
Elections Office
(Service Center East Building)
3700 SW Murray Blvd
Beaverton, OR 97005
(24-hour ballot drop site)
Forest Grove
Pacific Ave & Birch St
Forest Grove, OR 97116
(24-hour ballot drop site)
Hillsboro Main Library
2850 NE Brookwood Pkwy
Hillsboro, OR 97124
(24-hour ballot drop site)
King City - City Hall
15300 SW 116th Ave
King City, OR 97224
(24-hour ballot drop site)
North Plains City Hall
31360 NW Commercial St
North Plains, OR 97133
(24-hour ballot drop site)
Sherwood City Hall
22560 SW Pine St
Sherwood, OR 97140
(24-hour ballot drop site)
Tigard City Hall
13125 SW Hall Blvd
Tigard, OR 97223
(24-hour ballot drop site)
Tualatin City Council Building
18880 SW Martinazzi Avenue
Tualatin, OR 97062
(24-hour ballot drop site)
Beaverton Library
12375 SW 5th St
Beaverton, OR 97005
(503) 644-2197
Cedar Mill Library
12505 NW Cornell Rd
Portland, OR 97229
(503) 644-0043
Garden Home Library
7475 SW Oleson Rd
Portland, OR 97223
(503) 245-9932
Hillsboro Library
(Shute Park)
775 SE 10th Avenue
Hillsboro, OR 97123
(503) 615-6500
West Slope Library
3678 SW 78th Ave
Portland, OR 972 YAMHILL COUNTY
Amity City Library
307 S Trade St
Amity, OR
Carlton City Hall
191 East Main St
Carlton, OR
Dayton City Hall
416 Ferry Street
Dayton, OR
Dundee City Hall
620 SW 5th St
Dundee, OR
Lafayette City Hall
486 3rd St (99W)
Lafayette, OR
Chehalem Park District
1802 Haworth Ave
Newberg, OR
Sheridan City Hall
120 SW Mill St
Sheridan, OR
Willamina City Hall
411 NE C Street
Willamina, OR
Yamhill City Hall
205 S Maple St
Yamhill, OR
Yamhill County Clerk's Office
414 NE Evans St
McMinnville, OR
Yamhill County Courthouse
East end of courthouse parking lot
Enter, 5th Street - Exit, 6th Street
McMinnville, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box)
Newberg Public Safety Parking Lot by Thrift Store
Enter from Howard Street
Newberg, OR
(24-hour ballot drop box) CLARK COUNTY
Drive-up ballot collection box one block east of Franklin in the center of 14th Street, approximately one block from the Elections Department.
Vancouver, WA COWLITZ COUNTY
Longview
Broadway St, East of the Longview Post Office boxes
Longview, WA
Longview
Civic Center Circle, across from Broadway St, near the Longview Post Office boxes
Longview, WA
Kelso
3rd Ave, between Allen and Academy, near the Kelso Post Office boxes
Kelso, WA
Woodland
City parking lot, Davidson and 2nd St. near the City's utility payment drop box.
Woodland, WA
Castle Rock
137 Cowlitz St West, in front of the Castle Rock Library
Castle Rock, WA
Kalama
North 1st St, near the Kalama Post Office boxes
Kalama, WA LEWIS COUNTY
Historic Courthouse:
351 NW North St
Chehalis, WA
Twin Cities Senior Center:
2545 N. National Ave
Chehalis, WA
We have compiled this list to help you find the nearest ballot drop-off site.
