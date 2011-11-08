Ballot deadline approaching in special primary election

It's deadline day for voters to turn in their ballots, including those who live in Oregon's First Congressional District.

Republicans and Democrats will choose their nominees for January's special election, which will decide who will replace disgraced Congressman David Wu.

A race that started with Wu's sex scandal and resignation in August is ending with clear front-runners from both parties. The latest polls show Republican Rob Cornilles, of Tualatin, will likely face Democratic State Senator Suzanne Bonamici, of Portland.

Wu resigned in August after he was accused of making an unwanted sexual advance. The allegation followed months of reports of bizarre behavior that concerned some staff members and supporters.

About 33 percent of the state's registered Democrats and Republicans have turned in their ballots so far, compared to 40 percent in last year's primary election.

The district covers much of northwest Oregon, including downtown Portland and all of Washington, Yamhill, Clatsop and Columbia counties. Democrats have a 13-point advantage in registered voters.

Some Oregon voters outside of the 1st Congressional District also are casting ballots. Altogether, 51 measures are on ballots around the state, including competing urban renewal proposals in Clackamas County, a request for a levy to operate the Sweet Home Cemetery Maintenance District and the renewal of a levy for the Yachats Fire District. There are also a number of annexation requests and proposed changes to city charters, according to a list from the Secretary of State's office.

For all elections, the deadline to return ballots is 8 p.m. local time. The general election is Jan. 31.

Meanwhile, voters in Washington will decide the most expensive initiative campaign in the state's history. There's a $22 million effort by Costco to privatize the state's liquor system. Those opposed to the idea have spent about $12 million.

