Vineyard worker hospitalized after accident

Forest Grove firefighters responded to Montinore Estate Vineyards in Dilley Monday afternoon to assist a vineyard worker who was reported to be trapped in a vehicle that had rolled over.

Fire crews arrived to find the work vehicle on its side on a steep dirt road, but the patient was no longer trapped. Paramedics provided initial care at the scene. The patient was later transported to Emanuel Hospital in Portland by Lifeflight helicopter.

The condition of the patient is unknown and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

