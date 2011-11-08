Police: Relatives hadn't seen Wash. boy in 2 weeks

Police in Washington state say they've interviewed relatives, family friends and neighbors of a missing Washington state toddler, and aside from his mother, no one reports seeing the boy in the past two weeks.



Bellevue police spokeswoman Carla Iafrate says detectives are questioning everyone close to the family of 2-year-old Sky Metalwala. He was reported missing Sunday morning.



His mother told police she left him sleeping alone in her unlocked car for an hour after it ran out of gas, while she and her 4-year-old daughter walked to a gas station. She reported that when they returned to the car, the boy was gone.



She and the boy's father have been going through a bitter custody fight. An attorney for the mother hasn't returned calls seeking comment.



Police have said they have no suspects in the case but suspect foul play.

