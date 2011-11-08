Salem woman took $5 back from panhandler

A woman who gave $5 to a panhandler in Salem and then took it back at gunpoint pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree robbery.



The Statesman Journal reports 26-year-old Meghan Fleming faces two years' probation when she is sentenced Jan. 17 in Marion County Circuit Court.



Her lawyer says the incident last September with a pellet pistol could be explained by a change in Fleming's medication and an aggressive panhandler.



The court is deciding whether Fleming will be sentenced for a misdemeanor or felony. A felony conviction would prevent her from continuing to work as a caregiver for a relative.



