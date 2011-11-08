Key Stanford WR to miss showdown with Ducks

Chris Owusu has been ruled out for No. 3 Stanford against sixth-ranked Oregon while the wide receiver recovers from his latest concussion.



Stanford coach David Shaw said Tuesday that Owusu will not play against the Ducks on Saturday. He said the receiver's status for the rest of the season is still being evaluated.



Owusu has had at least three concussions in the last 13 months.



He was taken from Reser Stadium by ambulance last Saturday after a helmet-to-helmet hit by Oregon State's Jordan Poyer. Owusu also was hit hard in the head by Southern California safety T.J. McDonald on Oct. 29. The Pac-12 suspended McDonald for one half of USC's next game, at Colorado, for the hit.



Owusu has 35 catches for 376 yards and two touchdowns this season.



