Boy, 4, dies of blunt force trauma; step dad arrested

A 4-year-old boy died of injuries suffered from blunt force trauma Sunday and police have now arrested his stepfather in connection with his death.

Gerardo Chavarria Pinzon is being held on charges of first-degree manslaughter and assault.

Keizer police say he took his stepson, Sebastian Iturbe, to the hospital Saturday evening. The hospital staff considered the boy's injuries suspicious and they notified police.

While a medical examiner ruled the death was a homicide, police haven't released any other specific information about the injuries that led to Iturbe's death. However, court documents reveal Iturbe suffered multiple skull fractures.

According to the probable cause state written by police, Chavarria Pinzon eventually told officers he pushed his stepson from behind with a plastic child carrier, when he refused to move, causing the boy to tumble down cement stairs.

"It's unbelievable," said neighbor Katie Lizama whose son played with Iturbe. "He was really quiet, very polite, really cute."

Neighbors say they're heartbroken over the boy's death. He lived at the Hawk's Point Apartments on McGee Court with his mother, stepfather and 13-month-old sister.



Anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious at the apartment complex during the morning or early-afternoon hours of Saturday is asked to call the Keizer Police Department. Investigators say the boy's mother was not home at the time.



Investigators also say anyone who may have noted anything suspicious at Country Glen Park during the same time period should contact them.

The park, located on Parkside Court Northeast, is where Chavarria Pinzon is believed to have taken his stepson to play with remote control cars.

Keizer police detectives can be reached by calling 503-390-3713, ext. 3465.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.