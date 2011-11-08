Portland Timbers win sportsmanship award

Major League Soccer has announced the Portland Timbers are the recipient of the 2011 Xbox 360 Team Fair Play Award.

In 2011, the Timbers committed a league low of 347 fouls.

That is 27 fewer than the next closest team, the Colorado Rapids.

Portland was one of just five teams to average under 1.5 yellow cards per game and its three red cards were tied for second-fewest (with Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union).

MLS officials also looked at Disciplinary Committee action and overall sportsmanlike behavior in selecting the Timbers.

The other two finalists were Philadelphia and Chivas USA.

Philadelphia forward Sebastién Le Toux received the Individual Fair Play Award for a second straight season.

