Petition asks Oregon governor to end all executions

Opponents of the death penalty have asked Gov. John Kitzhaber to declare a moratorium on executions in Oregon, starting with Gary Haugen.

Haugen is scheduled to die on Dec. 6 for the 2007 murder of a fellow inmate.

But in a petition, opponents said Kitzhaber should grant a reprieve to Haugen and let him continue to serve life without parole. They argue the state spends millions on a death penalty system but in recent decades has executed only those who give up their appeals. They call capital punishment "state sponsored suicide for those whose mental demons make death a better choice than life in prison."

The petition also calls on Kitzhaber to launch a review of the death penalty.

A spokesman said Kitzhaber wouldn't comment until pending legal actions have run their course.

