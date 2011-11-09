Toyota recalling thousands of cars - KPTV - FOX 12

Toyota recalling thousands of cars

By Staff and AP reports
TOKYO (KPTV/AP) -

Toyota is recalling 420,000 vehicles in the U.S., because of a potential problem with the power steering. If the system fails, the car could suddenly become much harder to steer.

The cars involved include the 2004 Toyota Avalon, the 2004 and 2005 Camry, Highlander SUV, Sienna Minivan, Solara convertible, Lexus ES330 and RX330 SUV.

The 2006 Lexus RX400h hybrid SUV is also included in the recall.

No accidents or injuries have been reported.

Owners will be told if their vehicle needs a free repair.

For more info, visit toyota.com.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

