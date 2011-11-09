Occupy Portland faces list of code violations

Occupy Portland faces a list of code violations ranging from the discovery of human waste to unsafe electrical wiring after an inspection by Portland's Bureau of Development Services.

The inspector tells FOX 12 the visit to Chapman and Lownsdale squares followed a complaint by a citizen.

READ:



In a notice sent to the Department of Parks and Recreation, which is responsible for the parks, violations include the failure to obtain a permit and complete the conditional use review process.

The third violation involves human waste, toilet paper and urine found on the ground near the portable restrooms at the south side of Chapman Square.

The fourth violation involves electrical wiring used in an unsafe way to support an overhead tarp.

The fifth violation comes from the construction of structures without required building permits. The sixth violation involves the operation of a generator without approved electrical permits and inspections.

The seventh violation stems from noise disturbance and the use of sound equipment on property.

The City's Bureau of Development services says the problems must be fixed within 30 days, or it could begin issuing monthly penalties, which could potentially include fines.

The Department of Parks and Recreation, run by Commissioner Nick Fish, received the notice of violations and, in turn, sent a letter to Occupy Portland organizers urging them to correct the violations.

Parks and Recreation also sent a letter to the inspector which says, in part, "If Occupy Portland fails to take corrective action, PP&R will seek guidance from the mayor and council."

Meanwhile, a spokesman with Occupy Portland says he cannot confirm a letter has been received.

In an email to FOX 12, spokesman Jordan LeDoux says:

"In our view, this is not about public safety at all. This is a blatant attempt from a part of the city government to exert political pressure to end a constitutionally protected protest, which is both a violation of their position in government and a display of willful ignorance."

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.

