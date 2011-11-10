Police identify man killed in NE shooting

Police have identified the man killed during a confrontation with his stepson at a Northeast Portland home Tuesday.

Investigators said 48-year-old Michael Earl Ford died during a fight with his stepson.

Police were called to a home near NE 149th Avenue and NE Sandy Boulevard at about 11:30 Tuesday night.

Ford was taken from the home in an ambulance to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Police said he had been shot during an altercation at the home.

Detectives said the shooter left before police could arrive. Officers handcuffed and placed one man in custody, who returned to the home early Wednesday morning.

Detectives said no arrests had been made in connection with the shooting.

Police did not release the identity of the stepson Wednesday.

Ford's family was cooperating with the investigation, according to a police bureau spokesman.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.