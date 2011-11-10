Man jailed for fatal stabbing pleads guilty to more charges - KPTV - FOX 12

Man jailed for fatal stabbing pleads guilty to more charges

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

One of two men currently behind bars for the stabbing death of a northwest Portland man has pleaded guilty to theft and tampering with evidence.

Michael McCord issued that plea Wednesday and a judge sentenced him two years probation and several hours of community service.

Police say McCord and David Black stabbed Mark Olson inside an apartment at Northwest 21st Avenue and Johnson Street in August.

The victim later died from his injuries.

Black is serving a 16-year sentence for manslaughter.

