Oregon Zoo welcomes two new cheetahs

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Oregon Zoo is unveiling two very special additions to the general public on this Veterans Day.

Two cheetahs now call the Oregon Zoo home, after being born at a wildlife center in Texas last year, zoo representatives announced.

The cheetahs are brothers, named Ranger and Strike.  Zoo officials say you can tell them apart by their facial markings and tail coloration.

"The brothers have a close bond," Senior Africa keeper Asaba Mukobi said. "They love doing things together and often curl up in a pile to sleep."

In addition to being cute, the cheetahs are also very fast.  In fact, cheetahs are the world's fastest land animals, capable of reaching speeds up to 75 miles-per-hour. 

Zoo officials say Ranger and Strike appear to like their new surroundings.

"They are acclimating well to their new habitat," Zoo Director Kim Smith said.  

