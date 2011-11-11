Young brothers launch unique business

Two Oregon brothers have launched a profitable business using a most unlikely item.

The Paracord Boys make unique bracelets out of parachute cords.

The bracelets sell for $5 and come in several colors. They can even be made with two colors for sports fans.

William Wheeler and his brother have made their bracelets for fans of the Portland Timbers, Oregon State Beavers, University of Oregon Ducks, Miami Dolphins and the Kansas State Wildcats.

Some of their profits have been given to charity, but the boys say they plan to put a lot of it in the bank.

The Paracord brothers will be selling their bracelets at the Ducks game in Eugene on November 19th.

The bracelets can also be found on their web site www.paracordboys.com.

