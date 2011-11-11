Police: WA mother's car 'drove just fine'

Police say the car a Washington state mother said ran out of gas on the day her 2-year-old son

disappeared "drove just fine" when investigators took it for a test drive.



Bellevue police Maj. Mike Johnson said Friday that the drivable condition of the car leaves investigators wanting to ask the mother for an explanation.



Julia Biryukova has told police that the boy vanished Sunday after she left him sleeping alone in her car while she walked to get gas.



Johnson says Biryukova hasn't responded to requests for a voluntary interview. She hasn't been deemed a suspect.



Johnson also told reporters that a shoe found along a road Thursday probably doesn't belong to the 2-year-old. He says it's the wrong size and a police dog didn't detect the boy's scent.



