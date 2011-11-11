Concrete removed from Occupy camp ahead of 12:01 a.m. deadline

A skirmish erupted Friday afternoon when officers went into the Occupy Portland camp to remove plywood and concrete.



People shouted and protested at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Main Street as the officers hauled out the stockpile at about 4 p.m.



Police say they had been watching the camp to prevent new building materials, such as wooden pallets, from being brought in. Earlier Friday, police announced they received information suggesting some protesters may be fortifying the camps and calling for reinforcements.

Portland Police Bureau spokesman Lt. Robert King said he was handed a piece of concrete or brick by someone from the camp.



"This was given to us, basically by Occupy Portland. This is concrete and a brick. We were told would be used against police if we came into the park to make arrests. ... The plywood's being used to develop shields," King says.



On his Twitter account, Portland Mayor Sam Adams thanked the Occupy Portland supporters who told police about the rocks that were brought in by outsiders Thursday night.



No arrests have been made.



Tensions are reportedly high at the downtown encampment in Chapman and Lownsdale squares as a deadline for the parks' closure nears.

Adams said Thursday that all people and property need to be out of the squares by 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

The camp quieted down as a group of demonstrators met to discuss plans for Saturday and Sunday.

Occupy Portland members say they plan non-violent resistance this weekend, but cannot control every person who might come to the camp.



"I know that personally, I will maintain that everyone is briefed on how to be non-violent, willing to be non-violent and I will condemn personally anyone that chooses not to do so," said a protestor named Jake.

