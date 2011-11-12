Timeline: Occupy Portland movement

The Occupy Portland protest has been going on for more than a month. Here's a look back at the movement's evolution.



Sept. 17 - Protesters started gathering in Manhattan's financial district to speak out against what they called the corrosive power of banks and corporations, in addition to Wall Street's role in the economic crisis.



Oct. 6 - Thousands of protesters gathered for a march and rally through the streets of downtown Portland as part of the national Occupy Wall Street movement.

The march ended with an encampment at Chapman Square and, within days, the camp became elaborate, with specific areas dedicated to everything from dining to reading to child care. Protesters also organized themselves into committees distinguished by color and carried out various duties, such as promoting the movement on social media.



Although largely peaceful, demonstrators have had several clashes with police.

The first came over Main Street, which split the encampment after it had grown to include Lownsdale Square.



Officers wanted the busy road reopened while demonstrators worried about conceding one of their original plans.

Oct. 13 – Exactly a week after the movement began in Portland, police cleared Main Street.

They moved in at about 6 a.m. and arrested eight people accused of blocking the street.

The same day, a group of demonstrators peacefully protested Mitt Romney's visit to Portland.

Oct. 14 - Several dozen protesters shared their discontent with major banks by marching through downtown.



Oct. 17 - Portland Parks Commissioner Nick Fish announced it will cost $19,000 to repair the parks where the encampments are located.



Oct. 29 – Some protesters marched to Portland's Pearl District with the intent of occupying Jamison Square as a way to spread their message.



Mayor Sam Adams said he did not support the group taking over any more parks and warned protesters to observe the midnight park curfew.

Oct. 30 – In the early morning hours, officers moved in and arrested 27 people who refused to leave.

Oct. 31 – A dozen tents popped up in Terry Schrunk Plaza, a federal park across the street from the main Occupy Portland encampment.

Homeland security officers warned the group they had to leave when the park closed at 10 p.m.

The same afternoon, filmmaker Michael Moore visited the park to offer encouragement. He called Occupy Portland the largest he's seen in the country.



Nov. 1 – Early that morning, authorities arrested protesters who stood their ground.

Nov. 2 - Police arrested a man who they say shoved an officer into the side of a moving TriMet bus during an unpermitted march that crossed to the city's east side.

Nov. 3 - About 50 protesters chanted outside a downtown luncheon featuring JP Morgan Chase's CEO.

Also on this day, members of Occupy Portland sat down with Mayor Adams for an interview that was streamed online.

Nov. 5 - Five demonstrators were allowed to stay after chaining themselves to a concrete barrier in Terry Schrunk Plaza.



Nov. 9 - A man was arrested at the camp in connection with a Molotov cocktail that was thrown at Portland's World Trade Center.



Nov. 10 - Mayor Adams tells Occupy Portland that all people and property must be out of the parks by 12:01 a.m. Sunday.



