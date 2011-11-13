Portland police find missing 13-year-old girl - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland police find missing 13-year-old girl

East Precinct officers have found a missing 13-year-old middle school student.

Atalina Fono was last seen Tuesday morning. Police asked the public for help to find her on Saturday.

She was returned safely to her family, police say.

