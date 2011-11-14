Ducks back in BCS title contention, now ranked fourth - KPTV - FOX 12

Ducks back in BCS title contention, now ranked fourth

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) -

The Oregon Ducks are back in contention for the national championship after jumping to No. 4 in the BCS rankings this weekend.

They jumped from seventh to fourth with their win over Stanford on Saturday.

Louisiana State is ranked No. 1 with Oklahoma State in second. Alabama rounds out the top three.

Next up, the Ducks face USC at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. They'll wrap up the regular season against Oregon State in the Civil War, and possibly play in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Dec. 2.

Nov. 13 BCS rankings
1. LSU          
2. Oklahoma St.  
3. Alabama    
4. Oregon          
5. Oklahoma       
6. Arkansas      
7. Clemson        
8. Virginia Tech 
9. Stanford     
10. Boise St.   
11. Houston      
12. South Carolina 
13. Kansas St.   
14. Georgia        
15. Michigan St.  
16. Nebraska      
17. Wisconsin    
18. Michigan     
19. TCU        
20. Southern Miss  
21. Penn St.      
22. Baylor        
23. Texas         
24. Auburn       
25. Florida St.    

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

