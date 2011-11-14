Ducks back in BCS title contention, now ranked fourth

The Oregon Ducks are back in contention for the national championship after jumping to No. 4 in the BCS rankings this weekend.



They jumped from seventh to fourth with their win over Stanford on Saturday.

Louisiana State is ranked No. 1 with Oklahoma State in second. Alabama rounds out the top three.

Next up, the Ducks face USC at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. They'll wrap up the regular season against Oregon State in the Civil War, and possibly play in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Dec. 2.



Nov. 13 BCS rankings

1. LSU

2. Oklahoma St.

3. Alabama

4. Oregon

5. Oklahoma

6. Arkansas

7. Clemson

8. Virginia Tech

9. Stanford

10. Boise St.

11. Houston

12. South Carolina

13. Kansas St.

14. Georgia

15. Michigan St.

16. Nebraska

17. Wisconsin

18. Michigan

19. TCU

20. Southern Miss

21. Penn St.

22. Baylor

23. Texas

24. Auburn

25. Florida St.



