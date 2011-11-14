Police release names of those arrested at Occupy Portland camp

Portland police released the following list of people who were arrested during the clearing of Occupy Portland's camp at Chapman Square on Sunday.

There were 51 arrests in total.



Most of those arrested were cited and released. At least four were booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

18-year-old, Zach Acrid: Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Trespass II

20-year-old, Christian Alexander: Interfering with a Police Officer/Criminal Trespass II

19-year-old, Zachary Blackburn: Criminal Trespass II/Interfering with a Police Officer/Disorderly Conduct

19-year-old, Forest Brannon: Interfering with a Police Officer/Criminal Trespass II

32-year-old, Brenaan Campbell: Interfering with a Police Officer/Criminal Trespass II

20-year-old, Micaiah Chanley: Interfering with a Police Officer/Criminal Trespass II

19-year-old, Jose Cisneros: Criminal Trespass II

35-year-old, Kathryn Curnett: Disorderly Conduct

26-year-old, Emma Day: Interfering with a Police Officer/Criminal Trespass II

18-year-old, Maggie Debusk: Interfering with a Police Officer/Disorderly Conduct

21-year-old, Jordon Denning: Interfering with a Police Officer/Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Trespass II

23-year-old, Amy Elchorn: Interfering with a Police Officer/Disorderly Conduct

63-year-old, Wayne Elliott: Interfering with a Police Officer/Disorderly Conduct

21-year-old, Sky Gaut-Mendell: Criminal Trespass II/Disorderly Conduct

25-year-old, Samuel Gustafson: Interfering with a Police Officer/Criminal Trespass II/Disorderly Conduct

46-year-old, Angela Hammit: Interfering with a Police Officer/Criminal Trespass II

29-year-old, Mario Haro: Interfering with a Police Officer/Criminal Trespass II/Disorderly Conduct

34-year-old, Keller Henry: Interfering with a Police Officer/Criminal Trespass II/Disorderly Conduct

22-year-old, Steven Herrera: Interfering with a Police Officer

18-year-old, Amelia Hudson: Interfering with a Police Officer/Criminal Trespass II/Disorderly Conduct

25-year-old, Evan Johnson: Criminal Trespass II/Interfering with a Police Officer/Disorderly Conduct

24-year-old, Xavier Kynaston: Interfering with a Police Officer/Criminal Trespass II/Disorderly Conduct

20-year-old, Chase Martin: Interfering with a Police Officer

62-year-old, Steven Meegan: Interfering with a Police Officer/Criminal Trespass II 41-year-old, Jacquelyn Miller: Interfering with a Police Officer/Criminal Trespass II/FOLO

29-year-old, Jonah Millett: Interfering with a Police Officer/Disorderly Conduct

81-year-old, Jack Mongeon: Disorderly Conduct

18-year-old, Ryan Morehead: Interfering with a Police Officer/Criminal Trespass II/Disorderly Conduct

39-year-old, Samuel Naval: Interfering with a Police Officer

22-year-old, Megan Nesbit: Interfering with a Police Officer/Criminal Trespass II

24-year-old, Darryl Neufeld: Interfering with a Police Officer/Disorderly Conduct

23-year-old, Shawn Nichols: Interfering with a Police Officer/Disorderly Conduct 20-year-old, Jessica Noland: Interfering with a Police Officer/Criminal Trespass II/Disorderly Conduct

23-year-old, Michael Olsen: Interfering with a Police Officer

19-year-old, Jessica Peterson: Interfering with a Police Officer/Criminal Trespass II

32-year-old, John Saunders: Interfering with a Police Officer/Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Trespass II

26-year-old, Katherine Sherman: Interfering with a Police Officer/Disorderly Conduct

42-year-old, Jeffrey Stone: Interfering with a Police Officer/Criminal Trespass II/Disorderly Conduct

30-year-old, Blair Stuwe: Interfering with a Police Officer

43-year-old, James Tardy: Disorderly Conduct/Interfering with a Police Officer

22-year-old, David Thomas: Interfering with a Police Officer/Criminal Trespass II/Disorderly Conduct

40-year-old, Troy Thompson: Disorderly Conduct

20-year-old, Bryan Vachter: Interfering with a Police Officer/Criminal Trespass II

19-year-old, Haley Vhalde: Criminal Trespass II/Interfering with a Police Officer/

20-year-old, Cameron Whitten: Interfering with a Police Officer/Disorderly Conduct

22-year-old, Benjamin Wilkinson,: Criminal Trespass II

26-year-old, Yehonathan Wilson: Interfering with a Police Officer

35-year-old, Craig Yates: Interfering with a Police Officer

17-year-old female: Disorderly Conduct

17-year-old, male: Criminal Trespass II/Interfering with a Police Officer

16-year-old, male: Interfering with a Police Officer

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.

